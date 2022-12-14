These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is -33.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $339.36 and a high of $684.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $410.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.61% off its average median price target of $475.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.09% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -20.67% lower than the price target low of $355.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $428.39, the stock is 8.42% and 7.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. INTU registered -35.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.44%.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $122.01B and $13.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.26 and Fwd P/E is 27.37. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.23% and -37.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.00M, and float is at 272.91M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chriss James Alexander,the company’sEVP, SBSEG. SEC filings show that Chriss James Alexander sold 1,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $407.89 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Clatterbuck Michelle M (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $410.00 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1350.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Hotz Lauren D (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $416.01 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 2,067 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -47.98% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -0.87% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -20.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.