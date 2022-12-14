These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 182.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $33.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $27.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62%.

Currently trading at $28.47, the stock is -3.15% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 17.00% off its SMA200. BTU registered 209.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.70%.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.77%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.65 and Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.82% and -14.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.10M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 11.68%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elliott Investment Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $31.76 per share for a total of $21.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24.73 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Elliott Investment Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 209,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $31.38 per share for $6.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.4 million shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Elliott Investment Management (10% Owner) disposed off 249,970 shares at an average price of $31.72 for $7.93 million. The insider now directly holds 25,610,000 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).