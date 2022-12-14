Things appear to be looking up for Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is -68.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.12 and a high of $234.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $68.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03%.

Currently trading at $70.52, the stock is 25.84% and 29.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.83% off its SMA200. OKTA registered -68.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.44%.

The stock witnessed a 29.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.99%, and is 13.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 6037 employees, a market worth around $11.19B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 275.47. Profit margin for the company is -52.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.84% and -69.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.70% this year.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.71M, and float is at 151.76M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kerrest Jacques Frederic,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 18,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $49.15 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Kerrest Jacques Fredericsold a total of 2,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $59.39 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17544.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, McKinnon Todd (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,921 shares at an average price of $59.39 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 15,012 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 10.81% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -67.49% lower over the same period.