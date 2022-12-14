Why EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 48.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.93 and a high of $150.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $124.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.4% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.19% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 6.28% higher than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.46, the stock is -7.29% and -5.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. EOG registered 53.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.70%.

The stock witnessed a -13.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.58%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $76.65B and $24.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.38. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.55% and -15.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 864.80% this year.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 587.39M, and float is at 584.60M with Short Float at 1.26%.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helms Lloyd W Jr,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,455 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $141.68 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Boedeker Kenneth W. (EVP Exploration and Production) sold a total of 6,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $148.00 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14853.0 shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Donaldson Michael P (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 4,465 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 114,376 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading 37.08% up over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is 56.90% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 119.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.