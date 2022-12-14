Why should you keep an eye on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is -40.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.95 and a high of $108.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $61.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.76% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -14.95% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.22, the stock is -1.15% and 4.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. FBHS registered -39.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.10%.

The stock witnessed a -5.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.60%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 28056 employees, a market worth around $8.17B and $8.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.40% and -41.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.30M, and float is at 127.72M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACKAY A D DAVID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MACKAY A D DAVID sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Thomas Martin (SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy) sold a total of 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $89.28 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23683.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

Masco Corporation (MAS) is -24.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.