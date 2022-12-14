Why should you keep an eye on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -32.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $25.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.7% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.13% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.82, the stock is 3.50% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.29% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -31.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.89%.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $6.81B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.95% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 9.71%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 11,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $16.17 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Ellison Seth M. (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 94 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $15.58 per share for $1465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89946.0 shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Ellison Seth M. (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,735 shares at an average price of $15.61 for $42693.0. The insider now directly holds 90,040 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).