A peek at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Who has invested in It?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is 15.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.18 and a high of $60.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIMC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $59.65, the stock is 1.66% and 16.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 44.41% off its SMA200. AIMC registered 19.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.82.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.01%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.51% over the week and 0.77% over the month.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $3.90B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 238.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.36% and -1.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Analyst Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.30% this year

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.10M, and float is at 64.47M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 10.00% up over the past 12 months and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) that is 7.46% higher over the same period. Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is -25.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.