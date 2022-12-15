A peek at First Republic Bank (FRC): Who has invested in It?

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is -40.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.86 and a high of $210.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $123.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $136.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.51% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -22.98% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.98, the stock is 0.43% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -15.67% off its SMA200. FRC registered -39.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.33%.

The stock witnessed a -0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.12%, and is 5.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 7114 employees, a market worth around $22.47B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.41. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -41.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

First Republic Bank (FRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 181.71M with Short Float at 1.70%.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months.