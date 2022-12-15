A peek at TransUnion (TRU): Who has invested in It?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -47.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.32 and a high of $120.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $62.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $62.38, the stock is 2.15% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -19.72% off its SMA200. TRU registered -45.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.58%.

The stock witnessed a -3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.89%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $12.14B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.02 and Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.97% and -48.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.60M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 1.58%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cartwright Christopher A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $79.42 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $78.72 per share for $31882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5399.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Cello Todd M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 73,442 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 11.23% up over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -38.10% lower over the same period.