Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) is -16.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.74 and a high of $45.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCUS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.97% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.93% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.62, the stock is 10.21% and 18.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 23.53% off its SMA200. RCUS registered -14.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.22%.

The stock witnessed a 11.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.17%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has around 366 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $432.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.84% and -26.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.24M, and float is at 51.46M with Short Float at 14.68%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jarrett Jennifer, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $26.28 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Jaen Juan C. (President) sold a total of 2,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $22.12 per share for $56116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RCUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Jarrett Jennifer (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,614 shares at an average price of $22.12 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 118,619 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS).

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -1.91% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 51.32% higher over the same period.