Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is -34.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $32.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05%.

Currently trading at $19.87, the stock is -4.81% and -8.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.97% off its SMA200. CNM registered -25.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.45%.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.55%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $6.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.10% and -38.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Analyst Forecasts

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 365.00% this year

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.88M, and float is at 60.68M with Short Float at 14.13%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CD&R Investment Associates X, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $23.53 per share for a total of $258.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Whittenburg Mark G (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 19,729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $24.78 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5286.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Schneider Laura K (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 33,333 shares at an average price of $25.08 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,866 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).