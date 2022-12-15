Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 28.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $14.98, the stock is 2.99% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.05% off its SMA200. CRDO registered a gain of 17.95% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.39%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $167.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.54. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.98% and -16.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.01M, and float is at 105.14M with Short Float at 8.26%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lam Yat Tung, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Lam Yat Tung sold 11,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.72 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Lam Yat Tung (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $15.01 per share for $20246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.73 million shares of the CRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, TAN LIP BU (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $15.01 for $9004.0. The insider now directly holds 4,398,881 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).