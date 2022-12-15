Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is 5.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.94 and a high of $126.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $118.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.4% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.99% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.44, the stock is 3.60% and 8.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 4.22% off its SMA200. ETR registered 10.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.90%.

The stock witnessed a 9.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.72%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 12369 employees, a market worth around $24.13B and $13.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.75% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.45M, and float is at 202.71M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMAN ALEXIS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $116.56 per share for a total of $22146.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7379.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) sold a total of 161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $120.35 per share for $19376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7375.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, HINNENKAMP PAUL D (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $120.94 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 26,102 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.31% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 7.79% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -22.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.