Here are the top Institutional holders of Ameren Corporation (AEE) shares

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is 0.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $99.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.1% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.5% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.79, the stock is 2.66% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. AEE registered 2.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.84%.

The stock witnessed a 8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9116 employees, a market worth around $23.10B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 20.60. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.53% and -9.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.40M, and float is at 257.49M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOEHN MICHAEL L, the company’s Executive VP & CFO. SEC filings show that MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 3,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $83.20 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that MOEHN MICHAEL L (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 2,696 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $92.76 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Diya Fadi M (SVP & CNO of Subsidiary) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $95.21 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 87,011 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 7.79% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 11.51% higher over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 5.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.