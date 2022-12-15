Here are the top Institutional holders of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) shares

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -44.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $13.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is -3.89% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -11.99% off its SMA200. RWT registered -44.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.35%.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.97%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $829.83M and $696.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.91% and -46.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.30% this year

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.09M, and float is at 112.24M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Andrew P, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Stone Andrew P sold 9,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99920.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -28.55% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -36.62% lower over the same period. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -55.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.