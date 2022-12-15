Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is -46.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $144.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $71.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.7% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -33.27% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.30, the stock is 15.88% and 19.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -18.26% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -42.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.06%.

The stock witnessed a 19.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.15%, and is 13.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2138 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $744.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.75. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.26% and -49.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 6.51%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kozanian Panos, the company’s EVP, Product Engineering. SEC filings show that Kozanian Panos sold 1,595 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $68.61 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79173.0 shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that ACOSTA JACK L (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $68.71 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33597.0 shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Mansharamani Leena (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 395 shares at an average price of $65.53 for $25884.0. The insider now directly holds 14,952 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -47.28% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -10.92% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -64.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.