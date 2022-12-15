Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -15.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is -2.33% and -1.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -1.83% off its SMA200. PL registered -24.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.25%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.74%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $157.42M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.78% and -35.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 266.21M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall William Spencer, the company’s Co-Founder and CEO. SEC filings show that Marshall William Spencer bought 19,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $6.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19230.0 shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Weil Kevin (President, Product & Business) bought a total of 165,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, de Masi Niccolo (Director) acquired 36,765 shares at an average price of $6.68 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 36,765 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).