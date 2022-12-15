Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is 3.58% and 5.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -14.04% off its SMA200. PLYA registered -14.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.96%, and is 7.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $984.71M and $822.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -36.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.98M, and float is at 127.88M with Short Float at 4.25%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maliassas Gregory, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Maliassas Gregory sold 5,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $32640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $7.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.79 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Peterson Karl Mr. (Director) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $7.22 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 2,814,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 3.45% up over the past 12 months.