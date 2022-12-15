Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is -6.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $74.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $62.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.05% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.81% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.73, the stock is -2.98% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -2.78% off its SMA200. VOYA registered -1.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.83%.

The stock witnessed a -4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.82%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.84% and -17.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 96.28M with Short Float at 20.85%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Charles P, the company’s. SEC filings show that Nelson Charles P sold 3,768 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $63.51 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Ferrara Nancy () sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $68.00 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9878.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Katz Michael Robert () disposed off 1,472 shares at an average price of $66.18 for $97417.0. The insider now directly holds 13,520 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.16% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -4.30% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 19.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.