Hologic Inc. (HOLX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $80.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $75.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.68% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -11.93% lower than the price target low of $67.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.89, the stock is 1.64% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.10% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 1.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.08%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.16%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6944 employees, a market worth around $18.86B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.35. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.95% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 250.28M, and float is at 244.05M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that MACMILLAN STEPHEN P sold 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $75.65 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Thornal Kevin R (Group Pres, Global Diagnostics) sold a total of 19,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $75.32 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62368.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Griffin John M. (General Counsel) disposed off 26,902 shares at an average price of $76.12 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 168,944 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.56% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -16.31% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -29.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.