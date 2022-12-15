Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -27.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.80 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.82% lower than the price target low of $4.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -3.25% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 0.43% off its SMA200. HBM registered -21.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.92%.

The stock witnessed a -4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.62%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.52. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.43% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.90M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 35.29% up over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is 1.48% higher over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is 3.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.