KLA Corporation (KLAC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.20 and a high of $457.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $409.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.82% off its average median price target of $366.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.68% off the consensus price target high of $440.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -56.23% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $406.21, the stock is 5.37% and 19.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 1.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.45%.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.41%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $57.93B and $9.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.35 and Fwd P/E is 21.67. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.35% and -11.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.83M, and float is at 141.34M with Short Float at 2.49%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lorig Brian, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lorig Brian sold 3,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29779.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $380.66 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31909.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Higgins Bren D. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,621 shares at an average price of $361.77 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 64,372 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading -18.36% down over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -25.78% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -2.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.