Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is 37.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.71 and a high of $88.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $86.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.78% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.85% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.08, the stock is 1.69% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 18.61% off its SMA200. LW registered 53.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.72%.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.19%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $12.66B and $4.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.34 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.18% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.00M, and float is at 139.58M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Sharon L., the company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Miller Sharon L. sold 4,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59678.0 shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Scheufler Gerardo (SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) sold a total of 2,786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $81.01 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29685.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Spytek Eryk J (SVP, GEN COUNSEL) disposed off 3,001 shares at an average price of $79.97 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 47,936 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 6.11% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 15.47% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 32.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.