Linde plc (LIN) Volatility At 1.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $262.47 and a high of $352.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $342.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $342.01, the stock is 1.85% and 10.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.16% off its SMA200. LIN registered 2.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.01%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.89%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 65293 employees, a market worth around $170.31B and $33.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.27 and Fwd P/E is 26.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.30% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 497.19M, and float is at 493.48M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Linde plc (LIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Kelcey E, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Kelcey E sold 2,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $333.91 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6470.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Strauss David P (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 2,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $335.61 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20582.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, ANGEL STEPHEN F (Director) disposed off 74,227 shares at an average price of $330.51 for $24.53 million. The insider now directly holds 345,877 shares of Linde plc (LIN).

Linde plc (LIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading -58.18% down over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 9.03% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -4.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.