Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is 23.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $30.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 7.16% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.21, the stock is -7.12% and -6.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -2.54% off its SMA200. MGY registered 20.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.20%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.13%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $5.09B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.32 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.71% and -23.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.20%).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.63M, and float is at 169.78M with Short Float at 7.03%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker John B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $24.26 per share for a total of $181.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.3 million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that EnerVest, Ltd. (Director) sold a total of 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $24.26 per share for $181.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.3 million shares of the MGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, EnerVest, Ltd. (Director) disposed off 7,500,000 shares at an average price of $27.01 for $202.57 million. The insider now directly holds 10,912,450 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY).