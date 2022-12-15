McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 49.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $228.86 and a high of $401.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $371.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.26% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.98% higher than the price target low of $376.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $372.31, the stock is -1.01% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 9.93% off its SMA200. MCK registered 62.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.01%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.18%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $54.32B and $272.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.30 and Fwd P/E is 14.11. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.68% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.70% this year

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.10M, and float is at 141.84M with Short Float at 1.75%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schechter Lori A., the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC. SEC filings show that Schechter Lori A. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $379.79 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4178.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Schechter Lori A. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $391.02 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6678.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Faber Tracy (EVP & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 10,733 shares at an average price of $391.58 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.84% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 12.28% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 1.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.