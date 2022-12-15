Natera Inc. (NTRA) Volatility At 5.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is -58.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $96.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.73% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -39.04% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.93, the stock is 2.29% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.97% off its SMA200. NTRA registered -55.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.74%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.20%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2670 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $776.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.16% and -59.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.73M, and float is at 104.75M with Short Float at 5.37%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Steven Leonard, the company’s CEO AND PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Chapman Steven Leonard sold 2,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $38.31 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80985.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Sheena Jonathan (CO-FOUNDER) sold a total of 44 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $42.41 per share for $1866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Schueren Robert Alan (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 3,135 shares at an average price of $42.41 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,932 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -54.74% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 49.15% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 37.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.