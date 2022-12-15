Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is -76.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $17.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -10.97% and -9.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -33.15% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -74.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.56%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.26%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $609.68M and $32.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -76.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.70%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.60% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.46M, and float is at 96.50M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheridan Eugene, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Sheridan Eugene sold 263,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.21 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Kinzer Daniel M. (COO and CTO) sold a total of 105,245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the NVTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Kinzer Daniel M. (COO and CTO) disposed off 103,538 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 990,862 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).