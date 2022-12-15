NCR Corporation (NCR) Volatility At 3.53%, Should You Add A Position?

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is -40.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high of $44.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.09% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.96% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.77, the stock is 2.99% and 11.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -21.50% off its SMA200. NCR registered -39.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.59%.

The stock witnessed a 7.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.34%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

NCR Corporation (NCR) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $7.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.62% and -46.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

NCR Corporation (NCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NCR Corporation (NCR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 296.90% this year

NCR Corporation (NCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 132.35M with Short Float at 5.89%.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NCR Corporation (NCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welling Glenn W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Welling Glenn W. bought 255,309 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $22.96 per share for a total of $5.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.92 million shares.

NCR Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Welling Glenn W. (Director) bought a total of 287,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $22.02 per share for $6.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.68 million shares of the NCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Welling Glenn W. (Director) acquired 256,883 shares at an average price of $20.64 for $5.3 million. The insider now directly holds 2,415,210 shares of NCR Corporation (NCR).

NCR Corporation (NCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -32.22% lower over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.