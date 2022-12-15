New Big Money Means Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is -10.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.20 and a high of $38.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.5% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.96% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.49, the stock is 5.02% and 21.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 31.07% off its SMA200. ALGM registered -1.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.48%.

The stock witnessed a 13.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.53%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has around 4036 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $842.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.32 and Fwd P/E is 26.08. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.20% and -15.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 557.40% this year

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.64M, and float is at 87.51M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doogue Michael, the company’s SVP, CTO. SEC filings show that Doogue Michael sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $33.13 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76219.0 shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Doogue Michael (SVP, CTO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $31.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ALGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Doogue Michael (SVP, CTO) disposed off 24,276 shares at an average price of $29.25 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 158,719 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM).

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -37.63% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -6.58% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -33.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.