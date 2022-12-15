New Big Money Means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 22.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.73 and a high of $107.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $107.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3%.

Currently trading at $108.38, the stock is 10.76% and 18.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.83% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 30.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.16%.

The stock witnessed a 28.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.03%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3045 employees, a market worth around $20.55B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 274.38 and Fwd P/E is 75.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.23% and 0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 288.60% this year

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.60M, and float is at 184.48M with Short Float at 5.54%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mueller Brian, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mueller Brian sold 7,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $104.50 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27746.0 shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $103.98 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Mueller Brian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,379 shares at an average price of $98.73 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 28,847 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -1.91% lower over the past 12 months.