Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is -10.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $17.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is 3.96% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. PRMW registered -7.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.88.

The stock witnessed a 12.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.95%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 9230 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $2.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.37% and -11.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.12M, and float is at 155.63M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STANBROOK STEVEN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $13.09 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86533.0 shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Harrington Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $13.07 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Wells Jay (CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.81 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 215,871 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).