Which institution holds the most shares in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) is -62.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.43% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.97, the stock is 3.51% and -7.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -28.61% off its SMA200. DOCN registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.64%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.10%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $533.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.79. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.27% and -65.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.50M, and float is at 68.46M with Short Float at 12.95%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norman Harold Matthew, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Norman Harold Matthew sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $29.28 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Brantz Carly D (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 1,773 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $31.60 per share for $56027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85916.0 shares of the DOCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Monroy Gabriel (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 3,495 shares at an average price of $40.10 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 84,791 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN).