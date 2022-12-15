Which institution holds the most shares in Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.97 and a high of $78.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REG stock was last observed hovering at around $65.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.43% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.53, the stock is -0.06% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.16% off its SMA200. REG registered -8.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.48%.

The stock witnessed a 1.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has around 432 employees, a market worth around $11.25B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.73 and Fwd P/E is 32.17. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.09% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regency Centers Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 699.30% this year

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.12M, and float is at 169.68M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Regency Centers Corporation (REG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTH ALAN TODD, the company’s Senior Managing Director. SEC filings show that ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $66.11 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10786.0 shares.

Regency Centers Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW (Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 4,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $69.81 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9178.0 shares of the REG stock.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.91% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -2.78% lower over the same period. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is -15.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.