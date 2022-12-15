Which Institutions Own Shares In Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is -10.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $72.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $59.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.65% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.78% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.74, the stock is -1.54% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 2.78% off its SMA200. BYD registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.41%.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15114 employees, a market worth around $6.16B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.29 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.42% and -19.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 442.60% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.74M, and float is at 74.50M with Short Float at 5.97%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOYD WILLIAM S, the company’s Co-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that BOYD WILLIAM S sold 106,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $58.61 per share for a total of $6.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.73 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Thompson Stephen S. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 8,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $58.00 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31596.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, BOYD WILLIAM R (Vice President) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $60.08 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 34.04% up over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -10.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.