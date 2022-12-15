Which Institutions Own Shares In Comerica Incorporated (CMA)?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is -25.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.11 and a high of $102.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMA stock was last observed hovering at around $66.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.2% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 9.6% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.09, the stock is -6.23% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -17.34% off its SMA200. CMA registered -22.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.74%.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.75%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has around 7223 employees, a market worth around $8.43B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.53% and -36.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comerica Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.70% this year

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.00M, and float is at 130.17M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Comerica Incorporated (CMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bridges Wendy, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Bridges Wendy sold 4,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $72.07 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12187.0 shares.

Comerica Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that WEBER JAMES HARRY (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $74.33 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12865.0 shares of the CMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Turner Reginald M JR (Director) disposed off 162 shares at an average price of $71.04 for $11508.0. The insider now directly holds 1,458 shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

Comerica Incorporated (CMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UBS Group AG (UBS) that is trading 5.14% up over the past 12 months and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is -65.93% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -17.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.