Which Institutions Own Shares In Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is -76.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -17.88% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -50.50% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -81.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.86%.

The stock witnessed a -29.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.85%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $207.78M and $55.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.89% and -82.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.60% this year

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.39M, and float is at 90.45M with Short Float at 20.80%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.68 per share for a total of $26820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $2.46 per share for $24626.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.58 for $35826.0. The insider now directly holds 454,136 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).