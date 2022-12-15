Which Institutions Own Shares In Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -42.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 6.61% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -37.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.39%.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is 8.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $470.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.15% and -48.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.70M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 7.21%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flower Johanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Flower Johanna sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $15.49 per share for a total of $72803.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16852.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Taylor Jennifer H (Director) sold a total of 4,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $15.48 per share for $72524.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16604.0 shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) acquired 295,000 shares at an average price of $14.90 for $4.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,997,868 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).