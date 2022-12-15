Which Institutions Own Shares In IMAX Corporation (IMAX)?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is -9.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.13 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $16.17, the stock is 1.68% and 10.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. IMAX registered -5.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.67%.

The stock witnessed a 9.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $932.36M and $311.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.31% and -23.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.04M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 7.75%.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tu Denny, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tu Denny sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $17.26 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9421.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Bassani Jacqueline (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $18.13 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20610.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -51.22% down over the past 12 months and Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is -53.53% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -36.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.