Who are the Institutional Holders in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is 37.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.04 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $93.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $99.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.68% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.48% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.80, the stock is -1.61% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 7.00% off its SMA200. ADM registered 43.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.79%.

The stock witnessed a -1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.84%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $51.27B and $98.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.21% and -6.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 546.57M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINDLAY D CAMERON, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $93.52 per share for a total of $2.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 26,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $92.64 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) disposed off 26,198 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -24.96% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 18.40% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.