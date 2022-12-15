Who are the Institutional Holders in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is -11.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $194.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $168.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.76% off its average median price target of $192.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $163.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.47, the stock is -0.68% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 3.26% off its SMA200. CDNS registered -6.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.02%.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.48%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $45.50B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.24 and Fwd P/E is 35.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.06% and -15.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.32M, and float is at 272.65M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Paul, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Cunningham Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $170.45 per share for a total of $42612.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93439.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT (Director) sold a total of 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $175.62 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, SOHN YOUNG (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $166.00 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 36,372 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading -14.08% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is -4.02% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -6.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.