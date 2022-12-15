Who are the Institutional Holders in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is -40.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $178.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $111.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.45% off its average median price target of $123.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.21% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.91% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.64, the stock is -4.65% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -15.59% off its SMA200. DLR registered -37.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.84%.

The stock witnessed a -2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.48%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3030 employees, a market worth around $30.19B and $4.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.42 and Fwd P/E is 85.84. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -41.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 491.90% this year

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.52M, and float is at 287.19M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $111.01 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11676.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Stein A William (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $113.22 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Corey Dyer (EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) disposed off 6,253 shares at an average price of $132.40 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 11,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -23.40% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -27.84% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -39.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.