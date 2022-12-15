Who are the Institutional Holders in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is -24.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.91 and a high of $88.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $66.25, the stock is 2.16% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.57% off its SMA200. ELS registered -20.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.75%.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.15%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $12.34B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.59 and Fwd P/E is 41.85. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -25.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.81M, and float is at 177.02M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -25.75% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -25.64% lower over the same period. Camden Property Trust (CPT) is -32.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.