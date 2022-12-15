Who are the Institutional Holders in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -41.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -11.46% and -16.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -36.62% off its SMA200. NGL registered -44.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.69%.

The stock witnessed a -16.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.21%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $141.02M and $9.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.82. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.73% and -61.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.70M, and float is at 122.20M with Short Float at 0.41%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.89 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.16 per share for $57965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.27 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,788,615 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 59.87% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is 13.38% higher over the same period.