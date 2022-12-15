Who are the Institutional Holders in Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC)?

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) is -91.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 19.00% and -7.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -19.44% at the moment leaves the stock -54.05% off its SMA200. VINC registered -90.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.82%.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.58%, and is 27.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.29% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.85% and -91.78% from its 52-week high.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.08M, and float is at 15.14M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS TOM C, the company’s. SEC filings show that THOMAS TOM C bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $5810.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Hamdy Ahmed MD (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 35,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.87 per share for $30538.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73760.0 shares of the VINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Izumi Raquel E. () acquired 28,738 shares at an average price of $0.88 for $25427.0. The insider now directly holds 68,738 shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC).