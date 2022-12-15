Who is the Top Investor In Foot Locker Inc. (FL)?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -16.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $47.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.53% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.45% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.41, the stock is -2.78% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. FL registered -14.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.10%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.71%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $8.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.28 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.66% and -23.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.40M, and float is at 91.63M with Short Float at 10.24%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Richard A sold 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $39.87 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $32.02 per share for $42136.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.47 million shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) disposed off 153,072 shares at an average price of $32.41 for $4.96 million. The insider now directly holds 11,469,887 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -32.62% down over the past 12 months.