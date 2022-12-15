Who is the Top Investor In Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)?

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $28.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $24.27, the stock is 7.04% and 16.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.67% off its SMA200. RVMD registered -0.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.76%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.36%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $29.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.37% and -13.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.79M, and float is at 87.08M with Short Float at 11.15%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horn Margaret A, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Horn Margaret A sold 17,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $20.15 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Horn Margaret A (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 17,767 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $20.41 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17767.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Horn Margaret A () disposed off 17,768 shares at an average price of $20.15 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 35,534 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.76% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 29.52% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -68.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.