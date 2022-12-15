Who is the Top Investor In Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -41.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $25.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.26% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -39.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.97, the stock is -1.65% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.55% off its SMA200. TROX registered -37.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a -3.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.67%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.72 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.97% and -46.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.90% this year

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.55M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neuman Jeffrey N, the company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $47560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Carlson Timothy C (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $11.88 per share for $59375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Carlson Timothy C (SVP and CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $79291.0. The insider now directly holds 329,326 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).