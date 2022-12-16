A peek at Applied Digital Corporation (APLD): Who has invested in It?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) is -93.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $28.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 59.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -17.58% and -20.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -60.04% off its SMA200. APLD registered -91.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.31%.

The stock witnessed a -34.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.12%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $156.54M and $14.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.38. Distance from 52-week low is 89.41% and -94.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.90%).

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.11M, and float is at 58.51M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cummins Wes, the company’s CEO; Chairman. SEC filings show that Cummins Wes bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Cummins Wes (CEO; Chairman) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $2.02 per share for $60600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the APLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Cummins Wes (CEO; Chairman) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $59400.0. The insider now directly holds 1,320,686 shares of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD).