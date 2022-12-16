A peek at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who has invested in It?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is -42.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.36 and a high of $379.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $214.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.17%.

Currently trading at $218.50, the stock is -3.44% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -5.85% off its SMA200. CRL registered -39.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.53%.

The stock witnessed a -12.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.41%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.73 and Fwd P/E is 19.11. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.48% and -42.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.87M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $218.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20114.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Barbo William D (Corporate Executive VP & CCO) sold a total of 3,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $219.91 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3803.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) disposed off 6,409 shares at an average price of $224.25 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 20,232 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -25.35% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 20.05% higher over the same period.